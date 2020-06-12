The 2019/2020 Crop Forecast Production shows that only three districts in Eastern Province have produced Burley tobacco.

Chipata district is on top with a total of 1,522 metric tonnes of Burley tobacco.

Lundazi district is ranked second with a production of 944 metric tonnes while Mambwe is on the third position with a total of 34 metric tonnes of Burley tobacco.

On Virginia tobacco, Lundazi district is on top with a total of 862 metric tonnes, followed by Chadiza on the second position with a total of 789 metric tonnes.

Chipata district is on the third position producing a total of 765 metric tonnes while the least district is Katete with a total of 74 metric tonnes of Virginia tobacco.

This is according to the Eastern Province 2019/2020 Season Crop Forecast Production figures seen by Breeze FM News.