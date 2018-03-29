Police intensify patrols during Easter

Police in Chipata will today start operation orders during the day and night in an effort to maintain order during the Easter holiday.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commissioner Sharon Zulu says measures have been put in place in ensuring there is law and order during the long weekend.

Ms. Zulu says during this period, there will be motorized and foot patrols during the day and night.

She says the law will be applied to people especially motorists who have a tendency of drinking alcohol while driving.

She told Breeze FM News that the same operations will be expected to be implemented in all the districts in the province.