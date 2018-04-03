Zambia urged to become productive

The Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry EPCCI says Zambia should work on becoming a productive economy, if it is to benefit from the recent continental trade agreement.

EPCCI President, Thomas Mtonga, says while the agreement will remove the trade barriers between African countries, Zambia will not benefit if it continues being a consuming economy.

He told Breeze FM News that the chamber has always advocated for Zambia to have an opportunity to market itself outside.

Mr. Mtonga says there is currently very little trade that takes place within African countries, while those in other continents trade among themselves.

Mr. Mtonga says while the free trade agreement will come with a lot of benefits, Zambia should find a way of positioning herself in such a way that it does not become a dumping site of goods from other African countries.

He says if Zambia can start processing some of its raw materials instead of exporting them raw, more money will be coming into the country from other African countries.

Mr. Mtonga says the country should also invest in branding of local products and making them unique in order to secure a good share of the African market.