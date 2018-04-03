Tobacco farmers complain of long distances to markets

With the tobacco set to officially open today, some farmers have continued expressing worry over the long distances they will have to walk to sale their crop.

Some farmers in Vubwi and Lundazi districts have complained that the situation has been worsened by the poor state of roads that connect the two districts to Chipata.

Alfred Banda of Chief Mwasemphangwe’s area says the decision by TBZ, the Tobacco Board of Zambia to allow only two floors to open will disadvantage farmers.

Mr. Banda also called on authorities to find companies that can buy tobacco from private growers.

Meanwhile, Chief Chanje says two companies have indicated to him their interest to buy tobacco from independent growers.

The traditional leader says the companies have also already announced their prices, which are very good.

He, however, could not mention the names of the two companies.