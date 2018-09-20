Government has not renewed the contract for Eastern Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Lytone Kanowa.

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Lytone Kanowa’s contract has not been renewed.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo confirmed the development to ZANIS stating that Mr. Kanowa’s contract came to an end recently and has not been renewed.

Mr. Kasolo said Mr. Kanowa was offered another contract by government but it was withdrawn before being approved.

He could however not give reasons as to why the contract was not renewed or give more details because the matter was now before the courts of law.

Mr. Kasolo said he can only comment further once the matter is disposed off by the court.