Zambia has continued to record high cases of corruption.

Transparency International-Zambia TIZ says the country has continued to record high cases of corruption despite the formation of integrity committees in government departments.

TIZ monitoring and evaluation officer Tendai Nkhandu says government departments should ensure that the integrity committees are operational and contribute to a reduction in cases of bribery and other forms of corruption in the public service.

He was speaking at a Zambia Brib Payers Index ZBPI information sharing meeting in Chipata.

Mr. Nkhandu noted that Zambia’s corruption perception has continued to be bad and stressed the need to scale up efforts to fight graft.

He noted that most institutions have recorded an increase from 8.5 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent in 2017, representing an increase of 1.5 percent.

And ACC Regional Manager Nkandu Chipinda underscored ZBPI in the fight against corruption as it provides an empirical measurement of incidences of bribery in government departments and the private sector.

Ms. Chipinda encouraged public institutions to use the findings of the ZBPI to fight graft.