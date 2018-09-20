Plot owners in Katete district have appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to quicken processing of land offer letters.

ZANIS reports that Enock Banda, one of the plot owners says the slow process of working on offer letters has led to the construction of substandard buildings by some people.

Mr. Banda was speaking in Katete during a meeting that was aimed at informing residents on the project of grading township roads by the District Council.

And Samuel Chanda, another plot owner, said the delay is caused by the Council.

Mr. Chanda however, appreciated the efforts the Council is making in providing better services.

Meanwhile the Ubulayo Initiative has handed over 12 boreholes to communities in Katete district.

Ubulayo Founder, Tasila Lungu says the donation is aimed at enhancing access to clean and safe water in places that have water challenges.

Ms. Lungu was speaking during the official handover ceremony of the boreholes in Kanyatula Village in Chief Mban’gombe’s Chiefdom in Katete district.