Caritas Chipata has condems individuals involved in the misappropriation of the Social Cash Transfer Program

Caritas Chipata has condemned individuals involved in the misappropriation of the Social Cash Transfer Program.

Caritas Chipata Good Governance Programs Coordinator John Mthadziko Zulu says his organization is saddened over the misuse of funds meant for vulnerable people in the country.

The United Kingdom government has frozen its funding to Zambia following revelations that about 4.3 million US dollars meant for the Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries was misapplied.

Mr. Zulu says this is a very serious anomaly because people in Europe are trying to help poor Zambians.

He says citizens need a clear explanation on why the former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi was fired.

Mr. Zulu says it is of public interest for people to understand why certain duty bearers are relieved of their duties, so that if it is in relation to embezzlement of funds, other ministers learn a leasson.

He has called for quick action over individuals involved in the misapplication of the funds meant for the vulnerable people in society.

Mr. Zulu says the situation is unfortunate because many vulnerable people who were beneficiaries of the program will starve with hunger.