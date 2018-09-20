Farmers who did not receive inputs in the 2017-2018 farming season may receive double inputs.

The Ministry of Agriculture has assured farmers that it will cover up for those who did not have their cards activated in the 2017-2018 farming season.

This was disclosed by Agriculture Business and Marketing Director, Kezia Mbita Katyamba in an interview on the sidelines of a 2018 -2019 Farmer Input Support Program FISP sensitization meeting in Chipata this morning.

Mrs. Katyamba also disclosed that the ministry is working on a system that will enable farmers get the value of their support for previous 2017-2018 farming season.

The Director says this will be done using the data that was captured during the previous season to identify the affected farmers.