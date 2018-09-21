Eastern Water and Sewerage Company plans to engage an external debt collection agency to recover about 10 million kwacha.

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company plans to engage an external debt collection agency to recover the outstanding debt of about 10 million kwacha.

Company Acting Managing Director Aaron Mulinda says demand notices are currently being distributed to affected customers.

He says out of the 10 million kwacha, about 4 million kwacha is the amount owed by government while the rest of the amount is owed by individual customers.

He was speaking to journalists after a stakeholders meeting organized by the utility company in Chipata yesterday.

Mr. Mulinda says the outstanding amount had reduced after engaging bailiffs whose mandate expired, but that the debt is again going up.