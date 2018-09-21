The Zambian Kwacha is now trading at more than 11 Kwacha against the United States dollar.

The country’s currency is struggling to maintain its stability against other convertible currencies.

A check by Breeze Business News, found that the United States dollar is buying at 11 Kwacha 14 Ngwee and selling at 11 Kwacha 35 Ngwee.

The British Pound is buying at 14 Kwacha 70 Ngwee and selling at 14 Kwacha 98 Ngwee.

The Euro is buying at 13 Kwacha 4 Ngwee and selling at 13 Kwacha 29 Ngwee while the South Africa Rand is buying at 77 Ngwee and selling at 78 Ngwee.

The poor performance of the Kwacha this week has already worried the business sector that fear it might have an adverse effect on the economy.