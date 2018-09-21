ZAMPOST Postmaster General Mcpherson Chanda has been suspended with immediate effect.

This is to pave way for investigations relating to the administration of the Social Cash Transfer Scheme.

Mr. Chanda has been suspended together with the Director Finance Best Mwaichi, Director Operations Isaac Kamwimba, and Assistant Director Operations Moses Musonda.

ZAMPOST Board Chairperson Musenga Musukwa confirmed the development in a statement to the media.

Mr. Musukwa said a Special Board Meeting was held to discuss the administration of the social cash transfer scheme and resolved to suspend the officers in management for a period of SIX months.

He explained that the Board has resolved to appoint an interim management team, with Brighton Ngoma as Postmaster General , Stanely Phiri Director Operations and Ms Dorothy Mulenga as Finance Director.