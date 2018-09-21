Government has revised the input pack under FISP conventional system.

The Ministry of Agriculture has reviewed modalities to be used under the 2018- 2019 conventional system of input distribution.

Agriculture Marketing Directed Kezia Mbita Chityamba says the ministry has targeted a total of one million farmers to benefit from the 2018-2019 farming season countrywide.

Mrs. Chityamba says farmers will still be required to deposit their contribution the way it was done under the electronic voucher card.

She explained that farmers under the conventional system will get three bags of D Compound fertilizer, three bags of Urea and a ten kg bag of maize seed of different varieties.

Mrs. Chityamba adds that additional packs of groundnuts, Sorghum and Soya beans will be given to farmers, in a continued effort to promote variation in the agriculture sector.

She was speaking in a separate interview with journalists at the 2018-2019 Farmer Input Support Program FISP sensitization meeting in Chipata yesterday.