Some filling stations in Chipata have suspended their 24 hours services due to security concerns in the district.

Some filling stations in Chipata have suspended their 24 hours services due to a number of security concerns in the district.

Speaking to Breeze News this morning, the Director of Kavulamungu Group of Companies, Salim Mitha says Total Filling Station has been robbed 3 times before by armed thieves.

Mr. Mitha says that management could no longer continue to put employees’ lives at risk and decided to do away with 24 hours service.

He says he had written to the Zambia Police to assist with security services but police indicated that they do not provide armed security personnel at business premises.

And when contacted for comment, Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Grace Chipalila says that she is not aware that Total Filling Station had asked for police protection.

Ms. Chipalila says that management at Total Filling Station should engage the police on the matter.