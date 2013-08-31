Hundreds of people gather in Mambwe district to witness this years’ Malaila Ceremony of the Kunda people.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Mambwe district to witness this years’ Malaila Ceremony of the Kunda people.
Breeze FM Staffer, Diana Ngwenyama reports that there is excitement among Kundas as they celebrate their annual event.
Meanwhile over two hundred thousand Kwacha has been spent towards preparations for the Malaila Ceremony of the Kunda speaking people.
Chairman of the organising committee, Dr Davison Kwendakwemi expressed confidence that the event will be a success.
Dr Kwendakwemi says that for the first time, operators of tourist attractions in the region have partnered with them through the Luangwa Safari Association.
He says participation from the tour operators would bring in more tourists to the event.
He, however, observed that a lot still had to be done to establish the place where the ceremony is held as a heritage site for the Kunda speaking people.

