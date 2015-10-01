Bailiffs pounce on defaulters of cotton loans in Chipata district.

Some cotton companies have sent bailiffs on farmers that have failed to pay back loans in Chipata.

The uncompromising bailiffs are reported to be grabbing roofing sheets, bags of maize and domestic animals from farmers in a bid to recover the loans.

The move has created panic among some farmers, who have made a desperate appeal to the cotton companies to recover the loans next year.

Speaking to Breeze News, Mkowe Ward Councillor, Edward Sakala says that farmers in his area are among those affected because of poor harvest.

Mr. Sakala says that there is need for the cotton companies to transfer the loans to next year as grabbing their properties will worsen their economic situation.