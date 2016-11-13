The disabled describe the 2017 national budget as discriminatory.

More people have continued commenting on the 2017 National Budget, which was presented to parliament on Friday by Minister of Finance, Felix Mutati.

Elijah Ngwale, who is a goodwill ambassador for the disabled, has described the 2017 budget as discriminatory to the disabled.

Mr. Mgwale says there is no mention in the budget as to how much money has been allocated towards helping the physically challenged.

Mr. Ngwale notes that Mr. Mutati only explained that money has been allocated to assist the vulnerable.

He argues that the word vulnerable is vague, as every person is vulnerable in one way or another and can therefore, claim some money from the allocation.

Mr. Ngwale says previous national budgets were clearly explaining how much money would be allocated for the disabled and women or youth empowerment.

He has therefore, expressed disappointment and feels something needs to be done before parliament approves the budget to ensure that there is an allocation that specifically caters for the disabled.