Forty families for retired health workers continue to occupy government houses

Chipata Municipal Council is still assessing the issue of evicting about 40 families of retirees staying in government houses at Chipata Central Hospital Compound.

Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale told Breeze News that government gave the council a mandate to evaluate the situation so that they find a lasting solution to the matter.

When asked if the council will soon issue eviction notices to the 40 families, Mr. Mwale says he needs to find out more information as the matter is still under discussion.

About 40 families of retirees under the Ministry of Health have been staying in deplorable houses at Chipata Central Hospital Compound for almost 20 years despite being paid repatriation allowances by government.

Some families are alleged to have refused to move out, claiming that they were promised by the MMD government that they will be sold the houses during former President Rupiah Banda’s reign.