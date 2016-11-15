UPND official in court for seditious practices

United Party for National Development UPND official, Michael Chuzu, yesterday appeared in the Chipata Magistrate Court where he is charged with the offence of seditious practices.

Mr. Chuzu 59, who is National Deputy Chairperson for Youth and Sports Development, is alleged to have issued a statement on September 26th 2016 on Chipata Television, stating that UPND met to resolve that the party does not recognize Edgar Lungu as a President of the Republic of Zambia since the court did not declare his election.

The UPND official, who is jointly charged with Chipata TV News Editor Iris Mwale, appeared before Magistrate Philip Mpundu for explanation of the offence.

Magistrate Mpundu granted bail of 5,000 Kwacha each with three working sureties.

The two are expected to appear for further explanation of the offence on November 28th this year.