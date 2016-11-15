Twenty-two fish ponds dry up in Chipata

Twenty-two fish ponds under the Fisheries Department in Chipata have dried up.

Provincial Fisheries Officer, Edgar Kabeke has confirmed this saying that this follows the almost drying up of Fisheries Dam.

Mr. Kabeke told Breeze News that the Fisheries Dam has very little amount of water, which has resulted in ponds completely drying up.

He says that the department has been forced to dig a deeper pond to access water, where they are keeping the remaining stocks of fish.

Mr. Kabeke says that if the rain situation does not improve soon, the department will be forced to get new stocks of fish from Chilanga and Mwekela.

And Mr. Kabeke complained that thieves have taken advantage of the low water level in Fisheries Dam to conduct illegal fishing.