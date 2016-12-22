Slow hospital works disappoint government in Lundazi

The Ministry of Health in Lundazi district is saddened at the pace at which construction of phase 3 works of Lundazi District Hospital project are moving.

District Community Medical Officer David Zulu says the construction works of six low cost houses, children’s ward and walkways have continued moving at a snail’s pace.

Dr. Zulu revealed that government has so far paid out 2.7 million kwacha from the total 10 million Kwacha.

Meanwhile Dr. Zulu says that government has not yet approved the termination of contract for Merit Engineering Company who abandoned Phase Two works.

Dr. Zulu stated that that Merit Engineering Company, a Lusaka based construction firm abandoned the site almost a year ago.

Dr. Zulu further disclosed that the contractor left the outpatient department, mortuary, female ward and four high cost medium houses incomplete, which were part of the contractual agreement.