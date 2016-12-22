All farmers in Petauke district collect E-voucher cards

All the 27,000 farmers on the E-Voucher system in Petauke district have collected their cards.

Petauke District Commissioner Velenasi Banda has confirmed to Breeze News this morning.

Ms Banda says that the farmers have now started the process of depositing so that they can collect inputs from agro-dealers.

She says that Petauke has 39 agro-dealers, who are ready to start delivering the inputs to farmers in all parts of the district.

Ms. Banda says that government expects all the farmers to collect their fertilizer and seed by next week.

And Ms Banda says that an issue where farmers who collected the cards, which are registered with a bank that has no presence in the district has been resolved.

He says that a different bank was picked to service the farmers.