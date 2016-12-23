Chipata council taken to task over undelivered truck

Chipata Municipal Council has been challenged to deliver a Skip truck that was procured using the 2013 CDF, Constituency Development Fund.

Chipata Central CDF, Chairperson, Philimon Mwale told Breeze News that delay by the council to deliver the skip truck is raising a lot of questions among Chipata residents.

Mr. Mwale explained that the Chipata Central CDF committee was allocated about 700,000 Kwacha in 2013 to buy two skip trucks with 11 skip bins for garbage collection but only one truck and 10 bins were delivered to the district in 2015.

Mr. Mwale added that the council must explain to the people of Chipata Central why they have delayed to bring the other skip truck because money for the two vehicles was paid in full.

He says the council must ensure that the truck is delivered as soon as possible because it will be difficult to follow up the matter in case of any changes of workers at the council.

When contacted for a comment, Chipata Municipal Council Public Relations Officer, Tawonga Kaonga says the supplier, Botha, will refund the money because he faced challenges in delivering the vehicle.

Ms. Kaonga, who could not mention how much money the supplier is supposed to pay back, explained that the council was not directly involved in the procurement process for the two vehicles as it was done at Provincial level.