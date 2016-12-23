Over 400 health workers recruited in Eastern Province

Over 400 health workers have been recruited under the Ministry of Health in Eastern Province

Speaking to Breeze News, Provincial Medical Officer Abel Kabalo says the Ministry of Health in Eastern Province has benefited from the current recruitment of staff in the health sector.

He says 412 is a good injection in the health sector and the officers have already reported for work.

Dr Kabalo says the province is expecting more health workers to be recruited under the Ministry of Health in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health did not manage to spray 196,000 households during the just ended indoor residue spraying exercise in the province.

Dr. Kabalo says that only 190,000 houses were successfully sprayed representing 95 per cent of the sprayed households in the province.

He says with continued intervention of Indoor residue spraying, the province will further reduce the malaria burden.

Dr. Kabalo encouraged all people to ensure that they protect themselves and put measures in place to avoid malaria because December is a high malaria transmission period.