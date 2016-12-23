152 people bitten by dogs in Chadiza district in 2016

More than 152 people have been bitten by dogs in Chadiza District this year.

According to the report that was presented by the Ministry of Health during the District Anti Rabies Task Force Meeting held in Chadiza, out of the 152 dog bites that were reported only 132 were referred for Human Anti Rabies Vaccination.

The report also indicates that out of the 152 dog bites that were recorded, only two people died as a result of rabies in John and Bwanunkha areas.

And the Department of Veterinary, Fisheries and Livestock reported that it recorded 50 cases of dog bite in the third quarter of 2016 and referred 34 cases to the Ministry of Health for Human Anti Rabies Vaccination.

The report also indicates that 1,250 dogs were targeted for vaccination but that only 31 dogs were vaccinated due to lack of funds to procure the vaccines.

Meanwhile, Chadiza District Commissioner George Phiri has expressed concern over the increased number of dog bites in the area.

Mr. Phiri who is also the Anti-Rabies Task Force Chairperson was dismayed that the District Hospital had only 10 doses for Anti-Rabies Vaccine available to cater for only two people.

He directed the hospital to order more stocks of the Anti-Rabies Vaccines while the Anti-Rabies Task Force has been directed to go round the district to sensitize the community on rabies control and dog registration.