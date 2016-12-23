Taxi driver stabbed and robbed

Thieves in Chipata have attacked a Taxi driver and robbed him of a Toyota Corolla and two mobile phones valued at 30, 400 Kwacha.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya confirmed the incident to Breeze News stating that it occurred yesterday around 19 hours in Chikungu area.

Mr. Chilufya says Gideon Phiri of Gender area was attacked by unknown people who also stabbed him in the chest.

He says Phiri sustained deep cuts in the chest and is receiving medical treatment.

Mr. Chilufya says no arrest has been made as police have instituted investigations into the matter