Floods hit some parts of Mambwe district

Some parts of Mambwe district have been hit with serious floods following the flooding of Msandile River by rain water.

Mambwe District Commissioner, Caroline Mwanza told Breeze News that Msandile River is flooded and the water is spilling to Luaneni and Yosefe areas.

Ms. Mwanza says buildings, houses and fields in Luaneni up to Yosefe areas have been submerged in water.

She explained that Msandile River gets water from Lutembwe River in Chipata.

Ms. Mwanza says Mambwe district has always been prone to floods except last year when the province received less rains.

She says government is prepared and has put up measures in place to assist the affected families with the necessary requirements.