Chipata Council demolishes a house built on a road

The Chipata Municipal Council last night swung into action and demolished a house which was built on a road in Kapata Township near St. Anne’s Cemetery.

The house was demolished around 21 hours.

Chipata Municipal Council Director of Planning, Kaonga Namenda, says the decision to demolish the house follows several submissions from members of the public.

He explained that following the submissions, the local authority realized that it was an error to allocate a plot at the place.

Mr. Namemda said that the council took long to demolish the house due to a standoff with the owner.

He pointed out that the owner wanted compensation, while the council could only offer an alternative place.

Mr. Namenda also mentioned that discussions were suspended during the elections period and only resumed in October.

People in Kapata had been complaining for a long time over the council’s decision to allocate a plot on the road, saying the house was blocking the way, forcing residents to use alternative routes.