EFAZ demands payment from TBZ

The Tobacco Board of Zambia has been asked to quicken the process of clearing the remaining balance owed to farmers, who sold their tobacco to the board.

Eastern Fodya Association of Zambia, EFAZ Chairperson, Franklin Mwale, says this will help farmers to buy inputs such as fertilizer.

He explained that farmers have planted tobacco, but have no fertilizer, a situation he said is likely to affect yields.

However, Mr. Mwale is grateful to the board for the initial money released stating that farmers started receiving their money last Friday.

He however, said the payment was restricted to five thousand per farmer and about 180 farmers benefited.