President Lungu advises Zambians on Christmas

President Edgar Lungu has urged all Zambians to commemorate Christmas in honour of the Almighty God by engaging in prayer and worship.

The head of state also says that Zambians should help the needy, and make a personal contribution to making the world around them a better place.

In his Christmas message to the nation, President Lungu says for a Christian Nation like Zambia, Christmas represents the very celebration of life itself and therefore, the best way to honour God.

This is according to a statement availed to Breeze News by President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda.

The Head of State says despite the challenges that the country may encounter, there is need to celebrate the blessings bestowed upon the nation and that as a Christian Nation, it is imperative that the nation leads by example in carrying out good deeds as the Almighty God demands of all Christians.

The President has also appealed to Zambians to refrain from activities that will jeopardize their lives such as drunken driving and excessive drinking.

He says that people should instead find time to be with their families and to reflect on the love of God shown through the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.