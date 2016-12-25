Farmers cautioned over sharing information on e-vouchers

The Ministry of Agriculture has cautioned farmers against sharing with friends details of their E-voucher cards.

Chipata District Agricultural Coordinator, Michael Ngulube says that the farmers risk being swindled if they become careless in sharing their information.

Mr. Ngulube says that it is possible that unscrupulous people might take advantage of the information to use it to access inputs.

And Mr. Ngulube says that Chipata district has a total of 40 agro dealers and suppliers, who will deal with farmers under the e-voucher system.

He was speaking during a radio programme on Breeze FM last evening.

And speaking during the same programme, ZNFU, Zambia National Farmers Union Regional Manager Virgil Malambo assured that all farmers who registered under the e-voucher system will receive their cards.

He reiterated that more than 5,000 cards for farmers in Chipata have not yet been delivered.