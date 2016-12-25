Chipata Central Hospital records four Christmas babies

Chipata Central Hospital has recorded Four Christmas babies born between midnight and 06 hours this morning.

And Kapata Clinic has recorded three Christmas babies who were born between midnight and 08 hours.

Of the four babies born at Chipata Central Hospital, three are girls and one is a boy while at Kapata Clinic, two are boys and one is a girl.

The first baby girl was born at exactly midnight from Chipata Central hospital to a Nineteen year old mother, Susan Phiri.

And presenting Christmas gifts to the mothers at the two health facilities, Eastern Province Assistant Secretary, Royd Tembo says children born at Christmas hold a special meaning in people’s hearts because their birth collides with that of Jesus Christ.

Mr. Tembo urged the mothers to be mindful in the way they give names to the children born on this special day.

Meanwhile, Chipata Central Hospital Medical Superintendent, Danile Makawa and Kapata Clinic Midwife, Royda Takalu thanked government for presenting gifts to Christmas babies.