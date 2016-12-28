ZESCO connects power to 174 grass thatched houses at Luangeni Village in Chipata.

ZESCO has connected power to 174 grass thatched houses at Luangeni Village in Chipata District.

The project of connecting power to grass thatched houses is expected to benefit 361 houses at a cost of 1.6 million Kwacha.

ZESCO Spokesperson Henry Kapata says that the project is meant to reach out to the low-income communities.

Mr. Kapata says that he was happy that the project was going on well adding that the project had also seen the connection of power to nine schools in Luangeni.

Mr. Kapata says that the project which is also being implemented in Mwansabombwe is an ongoing programme for the benefit of the low income community.

He says that ZESCO is installing earthling cables to the houses benefiting from the project as well as other appliances to control short circuit.