DEC calls for calm over scam investigation

The Drug Enforcement Commission DEC says that it has not been comprised with investigations of anti-money laundering involving Ikulile Initiative Enterprise.

This is in a case where Ikulile Initiative Enterprise is being investigated for allegedly swindling people out of huge sums of money.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo says that it is normal for an investigation of money laundering to be taking long due to numerous processes involved like scrutinising books and records.

Ms Katongo has assured the victims of Ikulile that DEC is doing everything possible to ensure that investigations are concluded soon.

On December 5th this year, Eastern Province Patriotic Front PF Chairperson Andrew Lubusha appealed to law enforcement agencies to expedite the investigations involving Ikulile Initiative Enterprise.

Ikulile Initiative Enterprise is a construction advisory entity established to offer housing empowerment to civil servants and ordinary Zambians through architectural and civil engineering support.