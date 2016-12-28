More than half of farmer groups pay for inputs in Chipata

More than half of farmer groups in Chipata district have made money deposits for government subsidised inputs under the e-voucher system.

This is according to a status report produced by Provincial Agriculture Coordinator Roy Lumamba submitted to the national coordinator for FISP, the Farmer Input Support Programme.

Mr. Lumamba says that about 1,100 farmer groups out of about 2,100 farmer groups have deposited money to access the fertilizer and seed.

However, only 100 farmer groups out of 2,180 have made deposits in Petauke district while 278 out of 580 farmer groups have made deposits in Katete district.

And the report also shows that 7,305 e-voucher cards for Chipata and 14,346 cards for Katete district are still stuck in Lusaka.

Meanwhile Mr. Lumamba says that power outages, lack of operation funds and delayed cards for 11 camps out of 20 are among the challenges facing the programme.