Mota Engil starts working on street lights

Mota Engil, the contractor working on the Great East Road has started connecting armoured cables to street lights on Umodzi Highway in Chipata district.

Chipata Municipal Council Town Clerk, Davies Musenge confirmed to Breeze News that Mota Engil has already procured a 3,000 meter armoured cable for connecting power to the street lights on Umodzi Highway.

He says this follows vandalism that had occurred on some street light poles this year.

Mr. Musenge says the contractor has started with connecting a 1,000 meter stretch on Umodzi Highway, whose lights have been switched on.

He says the 1,000 meter stretch of street lights has been temporarily connected to the civic centre where it is currently receiving power from.

Mr. Musenge says the contractor is now pitching stones on the poles for the street lights to make them stronger.