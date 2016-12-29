President Edgar Lungu donated money causes confusion

Former Dilika Ward Councillor, Alberto Phiri has condemned a decision by former Chipata Central Member of Parliament, Ruben Mtolo Phiri to deposit donated money into a CDF, Constituency Development Fund bank account.

Mr. Phiri told Breeze News that the money, which was donated by President Edgar Lungu for construction of a market shelter at Saturday market, was not public money.

He says that the 11,466 Kwacha should have been given directly to the Saturday Market committee so that they can complete the works quickly.

Mr. Phiri expressed concern that the money, which is part of the 150,000 Kwacha for the market shelter project will now, be shared with other markets.

But Mr. Mtolo Phiri has defended his decision to deposit the money in the CDF account, stating that it is for accountability purposes.

He says that there is no way he was going to give the money to a group of people, whom he has no control over.

Mr. Mtolo Phiri added that he wrote a letter to Chipata Town Clerk Davies Musenge indicating clearly that the money should be used to complete the works at the Saturday Market.