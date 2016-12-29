Army worms reported in Chipata

Chipata district has recorded some isolated cases of army worms that destroy the maize crop.

Chipata District Agriculture Coordinator, Michael Ngulube confirmed to Breeze News and named the three areas that have been affected as Chiparamba, Kapita and M’sekera.

Mr. Ngulube says officers from the Ministry of Agriculture have already moved in to spray the pests.

He however, says that his office is ready to move in and spray the area as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Ngulube says that what is needed is new chemicals because the officers have been using old chemicals that remained last year.

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu directed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, DMMU to join the Ministry of Agriculture in an emergency operation to curb the spread of army worms that have invaded some districts on the Copperbelt, Luapula and Central Provinces and some parts of Chipata district.