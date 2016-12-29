CSPR welcomes open maize price

Government has been commended over its decision to liberalise the setting up of maize floor price.

Civil Society for Poverty Reduction CSPR says that the decision has been long overdue because that is what stakeholders have been asking for.

CSPR Advocacy and Communications Officer, Maxson Nkhoma says that government does not produce maize and therefore, should not set the price.

Mr. Nkhoma says that farmers are in the best position to determine the prices because they understand better the costs involved in producing maize.

He however, notes that government should still play a regulatory role to ensure that farmers are not exploited by private buyers.