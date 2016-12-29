Seventy-five prisoners released in Eastern Province

Seventy-five inmates have been released from the various correctional services in Eastern Province under the Presidential Special Amnesty in celebrating Christmas Day.

Regional Commanding Officer Chief Superintendent, Moses Chipokolo confirmed this to Breeze News.

Mr. Chipokolo says out of the 75 inmates released in the Province, 68 are males while seven are female.

Mr. Chipoloko says the inmates released are out of the 845 who were released by President Edgar Lungu in the country.

And Mr. Chipokolo says the change from Zambia Prison to correctional service has brought a lot of good because prison is usually related with penal administration were inmates are treated brutally.

Mr Chipokolo says the correctional service teaches inmates life skills which will give them a second chance in society.

He urged members of the community to embrace inmates when they are released.