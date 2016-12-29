About 750 families in Mambwe district affected by floods.

About 750 families in Chief Nsefu’s area in Mambwe district have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains.

Malambo Constituency Member of Parliament, Makhebi Zulu confirmed this to Breeze News.

Mr. Zulu says most of the affected families in six wards of Mambwe district had roofs of their houses blown off due to hail storms experienced in the area.

He says government through DMMU the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is assisting the 750 families with iron sheets and food stuffs.

Mr. Zulu however says the number of families affected by floods may increase because of the rains.

He added that DMMU has also released 110 metric tons of maize to be given to families affected by hunger in M’soro area.

Mr. Zulu who is also Eastern Province Minister says most parts of the province have been affected by hunger or heavy rains and that government will move in to assist all of them.

Meanwhile an assessment by government has shown that some families are facing acute food shortage in Nsingo, Khova and Chikando wards of Chipata district.

Chipata district administrative officer, Kapembwa Sikazwe, says that about 650 households in the named wards are seriously affected.

Today, Mr. Sikazwe led a team of officers to the affected areas to distribute various food stuffs.

He explained that Nsingo ward has about 150 affected households and each of them will receive a 25 kilogram bag of breakfast mealie meal, a 20 kilogram bag of rice and other items such as cooking oil, salt and sugar.

Mr. Sikazwe explained that the consignment for Luangeni Constituency is from the DMMU, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit under the Vice President’s office.

He explained that depending on assessment results, other constituencies may also be considered.