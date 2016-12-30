Traditional leaders accused of abusing human rights

Caritas Chipata has revealed high cases of abuse of human rights by some traditional leaders in Eastern Province.

In the end of year message availed to Breeze News, Caritas Chipata Justice, Peace and Good Governance Programme Coordinator, John Mthanziko Zulu has alleged that chiefs have continued to intimidate and violet the rights of ordinary people in the name of tradition and custom.

Mr. Zulu says that Caritas Chipata has recorded a lot of selfish acts from some chiefs that include grabbing land from the poor subjects and selling to people who are not Zambians.

He has appealed to the two paramount chiefs in the province and senior chiefs to take charge of their subordinate chiefs and discipline those involved.

And Mr. Zulu says that the province has performed badly in the road development sector.

He says that apart from the Great East Road, which is well funded, all roads funded by government have not made any progress.

Mr. Zulu observes that works on some of these roads like the Chipata-Chadiza, Chadiza-Katete and Chipata-Vubwi have completely stalled due to non-release of funds from the national treasury.

Mr. Zulu has however, paid tribute to the Zambia Police and President Edgar Lungu for having professionally handled the August 11 general elections and its challenges.