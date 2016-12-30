Christians meet to observe 25 years of Christian nation

Christians from various congregations in Chipata yesterday joined the rest of Zambia in observing 25 years of Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation.

The gathering which took place at Assemblies of God Trinity Cathedral saw Ministers, Top government officials and various Christians celebrating together.

And speaking at the event, Eastern Province Minister, Makhebi Zulu says from the time Zambia was declared a Christian nation by late President, Fredrick Chiluba in 1991, there has been peace and unity in the nation despite the different political affiliations.

Mr. Zulu says President Edgar Lungu decided to declare October 18 as a Day of national prayer because he understands that blessed is the nation that trusts and honors the living God.

He added that this is the more reason why President Lungu created the Ministry of Guidance and Religious affairs because God has always favored Zambia.

And speaking during homily, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia EFZ Provincial Chairperson, Andrew Biemba says Zambia will go a long way in development because its leaders and people worship the True God.

Bishop Biemba urged Zambians to embrace the spirit of unity so that peace can prevail and continue to fulfil the declaration of Zambia as a Christin Nation.