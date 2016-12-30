Road accident involving Zambia-Malawi bus claims one life

A man has died while a woman has been seriously injured when a Chipata bound Zambia-Malawi Marcopolo bus collided with a Toyota Hiace along the Great East Road in Rufunsa area.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the incident to Breeze News, stating that six others sustained minor injuries.

She says that the accident happened yesterday at about 08 hours at Sinjela area in Rufunsa District when the Toyota Hiace was reversing from off the road to the main road.

Ms. Katongo says that a male identified as German Sakala died at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where he was evacuated together with Alaida Ndhlovu, who was seriously injured.

She further says that the remaining six passengers who sustained minor injuries were rushed to Chongwe District Hospital.

Ms. Katongo says that all the injured were passengers on the Toyota Hiace while no one was injured in the Marcopollo bus.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace identified as Sailot Mwanza of Sinjela sustained a cut on the head and was rushed to Chongwe District Hospital.

The police spokesperson says that the driver will be charged after he is attended to by medical personnel.