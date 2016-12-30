Works on Luangwa-Nyimba stretch to cost more

Government says the contract sum for the 98.3 kilometres Nyimba-Luangwa Bridge stretch on the Great East Road has been revised from 33.1 million Euros to 55.6 million Euros.

Eastern Province Minister, Makhebi Zulu told Breeze News that this is to allow quality works be completed on the Nacala corridor phase project.

Mr. Zulu says the works on the Great East Road from Luangwa Bridge to Mwami border are progressing well despite the slowdown on the 15 kilometre Petauke-Sinda stretch.

Mr. Zulu says that 15 kilometres will be completed once the rains are over because what delayed the works was the misunderstanding between the contractor and the funders, which have since been resolved.

He says the portions that have been done on the road so far are okay and the contractor will be able to rectify any defaults before the project is handed over to government.

And Mr. Zulu says the Chipata-Chadiza -Chanida road works which started in 2013 and were expected to be completed in June 2017 are still at 33.9 percent due to some challenges that the contractor encountered.

Mr. Zulu added that government wants to complete the already existing projects before starting the new ones next year.

He says government has plans to rehabilitate some feeder roads in Chipata, Chadiza, Lundazi, Petauke, Nyimba, Sinda and Mambwe districts next year.

He also added that mobilization works on the Chama- Lundazi road are underway while works on the Nabwalya-Mfuwe road are at 15 percent and will continue next year.