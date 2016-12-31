BETUZ unhappy with delayed payslips

Teachers in Chipata district have not been receiving their pay slips since July.

Chipata District BETUZ Chairperson, Kondwani Nyimbili, says this is now raising serious worries among the teachers.

He wondered why only teachers in Chipata district have been affected, when those from other districts have been receiving their pay slips.

Mr. Nyimbili says pay slips are very important as they help teachers when getting loans, as well as checking deductions or increments.

He pointed out that due to the absence of pays lips, some teachers are forced to leave their ATM cards with lending institutions.

When contacted for comment, Provincial Education Officer, Allan Lingambe, advised that teachers to check with their district offices.

He explained that his office gave instructions that as pay slips are issued, thorough checks must be conducted to avoid a situation where some people receive what they are not supposed to.

Dr. Lingambe noted that such a situation can easily raise audit queries.

And Chipata District Education Board Secretary, Hebert Mwiinga, acknowledged that teachers received their pay slips up to July 2016.

He however, did not want to give details, saying the officer in charge of ensuring that pay slips are issued is based at the permanent secretary’s office.