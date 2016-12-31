Chipata Central Hospital spray cockroaches

Authorities at Chipata Central Hospital have started fumigating some wards to clear out cockroaches.

Hospital Medical Superintendent, Daniel Makawa, confirmed this to Breeze News.

Dr. Makawa says the fumigation works started last week.

He explained that the fumigation process started with the kitchen, ICU, Intensive Care Unit and main theaters.

Dr. Makawa says soon fumigation will be done in the wards.

Early this month, some people expressed concern over the increase of cockroaches at the hospital.

The concerned people pointed out that the children’s’ ward was the most affected.