Stalk borers attack fields in Kasenengwa

Stalk Borers have invaded Thambo area in Mkowe ward of Kasenengwa Constituency in Chipata.

Mkowe Ward Councillor Edward Sakala told Breeze News in an interview that 60 maize fields have been affected.

Mr. Sakala says the pests if left unchecked will destroy the maize fields which will eventually lead to hunger in the area.

He says the stalk borer attacks the stalks of the crop destroying it completely.

And Mr. Sakala explained that the army worms that were spotted in crop fields two weeks ago have disappeared due to heavy rains experienced in the area.

Yesterday, Provincial Agriculture Coordinator Roy Lumamba said that the ministry had started spraying crop fields that have been attacked by the pests in selected parts of the district.