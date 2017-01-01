Street vendors along Kalindawalo road in Chipata removed

Street vendors trading along Kalindawalo road in Chipata have been removed from the street.

Saturday Market Chairperson, Peter Soko confirmed to Breeze News that council police officers yesterday visited the place in the morning and ordered the vendors to move into the market.

Mr. Soko says the traders were not harassed and their goods were not destroyed as the officers talked to them in a peaceful manner.

He says some of the vendors have gone back to trade from their stands in Saturday market while others have not.

And a check by Breeze News on Kalindawalo road found the road is clear as all the street vendors have moved out.

Chipata Municipal Council, Town Clerk, Davies Musenge could not be reached for a comment.