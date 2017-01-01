President Lungu promises economic growth in 2017

President Edgar Lungu has assured Zambians of positive economic growth in 2017 to create job opportunities for youths.

President Lungu however, says that this can only be achieved if there is prudent management of national resources.

In his New Year message to Zambians on national television last night, the head of state also assured citizens that he will not let them down.

President Lungu called on Zambians to bury their differences of 2016 and work towards reconciliation, respect, love and tolerance for one another.

He pointed out that in 2016, the country faced some challenges like job losses, increased electricity load shedding, social economic and political challenges which threatened the country’s peace.

The president says that the violent activities before, during and after the August 11 general elections were worrisome to government and many Zambians.

Mr. Lungu explained that despite these challenges, the country also recorded a number of successes like bumper harvest, social economic stability and successful holding of the August 11 general elections.

And the President advised those in the public service to remain neutral and stay away from partisan politics.

The President also stated that he will start reporting to the national assembly on the application of national values and principals enshrined in the national constitution beginning February 2017.